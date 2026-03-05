NBI seizes P237M worth of counterfeit goods in Binondo raids

Authorities said the operation was launched following reports of large-scale distribution of counterfeit products in the area.

During the first operation on 2 March, agents confiscated 2,820 pieces of counterfeit Louis Vuitton items.

“The total estimated market value of the confiscated goods is placed at approximately P217,470,489.60, marking a significant blow to the local trade of fraudulent luxury goods,” the NBI said.

In a follow-up raid on 3 March, operatives seized counterfeit merchandise bearing the Longchamp trademark.

“The seizure included 2,316 assorted bags, eight coin purses, and two wallets, with a combined estimated value of approximately P20,900,000,” the bureau said.

Authorities said the production, sale and distribution of counterfeit items violate Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The NBI emphasized that the operation forms part of its continuing efforts to uphold the law and protect the rights of legitimate brand owners in the Philippine market.