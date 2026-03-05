NACC to Meta: Remove ‘online baby selling’ groups, accounts

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) has called on Meta to remove Facebook groups and accounts that allegedly facilitate child exploitation and illegal adoption.

In a statement released Thursday, 5 March, NACC made the appeal following the rescue of four children in San Pedro City, Laguna on 26 February by the Philippine National Police–Women and Children Protection Center.

NACC said social media platforms must ensure their services are not used to promote criminal activities involving vulnerable children.

“Meta PH and other social media platforms cannot evade accountability by claiming they do not officially operate within the Philippines,” Undersecretary Janella Estrada said.

“More so that social media platforms have a moral obligation to self-regulate. Their responsibility extends to ensuring their services are not used for criminal activity – especially for vulnerable children,” Estrada added.

Estrada said social media platforms may be held liable under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022.

She explained that the law penalizes entities that “knowingly or by gross negligence allow their internet infrastructure to be used for the purpose of promoting trafficking in persons.”

The NACC said it will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies to combat child exploitation, trafficking and illegal adoption in the country.