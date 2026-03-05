MASADA airs concern on Government inactions on Mideast crisis a fuel prices soars in NorMin

The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Thursday expressed concern over what it described as the government’s lack of immediate action on the plight of overseas Filipino workers stranded in the Middle East and the rising fuel prices that have reportedly reached P70 per liter in Northern Mindanao.

“We believe that the protection of our people is paramount -- must always be the foremost priority of our government,” MASADA said in a statement.

The group criticized President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., saying the administration should focus on announcing urgent measures to address the impact of the crisis in the Middle East.

MASADA called on the government to immediately implement repatriation mechanisms for Filipinos affected by the conflict.

“We now call on the Marcos Administration to put into action now repatriation mechanisms that include sufficient evacuation funding, coordinated transport arrangements, temporary accommodation where necessary, and reintegration assistance upon their returning to our country,” said Benito Ranque, MASADA convenor.

The group noted that a Filipina caregiver has already been declared dead amid the conflict, which it warned could continue for weeks or months and may have serious economic consequences.

MASADA also pointed to the surge in global oil prices, which it said has pushed diesel prices in parts of Mindanao to around P70 per liter.

According to the group, higher fuel prices translate into increased transportation costs and rising prices of basic commodities.

The alliance said that five days into the Iran war, it has yet to hear concrete measures from the government to cushion the economic impact, particularly for OFWs who may soon return home without jobs.

MASADA said it supports policies that prioritize the welfare of Filipinos both in the country and abroad.

“In times like this, a reporting playbook as portrayed by PBBM is not what we need,” the statement said.

“We must respond with a clear roadmap of action to safeguard the interests of the Filipino people.”