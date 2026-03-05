Marriage woes

A family in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, China, was celebrating the Lunar New Year when the parents introduced a man in his 30s to their 26-year-old daughter to be her husband.
What surprised the young woman, though, was her six-year-old nephew’s resistance to the arranged marriage, which she recorded on camera and posted on mainland China social media.
The video, which drew over 10 million views, showed the boy telling the family that it was his aunt’s choice to marry or not, and that she only wanted a man with an eight-pack abs, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
The parents defended their choice, however, explaining to the boy that the man had a high salary and was not too old for their daughter, but the lad was unconvinced.
“If she stays single, I will support her when I grow up. I already have over 1,000 yuan (US$150) in lai see (money saved),” the boy said.
His aunt laughed, agreeing with her nephew, while the family was left speechless, amused by the boy’s seriousness, SCMP reported.
Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy from Zhengzhou in Henan province, northern China, sued his father after he married another woman following his parents’ divorce two years ago.
Xiaohui’s lawsuit sought the return of the money gifts he received from his relatives that were deposited in a bank account opened by his father.
The father apparently withdrew the 82,750 yuan in his son’s bank account and spent it on the wedding to his new wife, according to SCMP. He refused his son’s request to return his savings, prompting the latter, who now lives with his mother, to file the suit.
The court ruled that the boy’s gift money was his personal property and was used by his father without permission, violating his property rights. It ultimately ordered the father to return the full amount of 82,750 yuan, SCMP reported.