Marriage woes

“If she stays single, I will support her when I grow up. I already have over 1,000 yuan (US$150) in lai see (money saved),” the boy said.

His aunt laughed, agreeing with her nephew, while the family was left speechless, amused by the boy’s seriousness, SCMP reported.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy from Zhengzhou in Henan province, northern China, sued his father after he married another woman following his parents’ divorce two years ago.

Xiaohui’s lawsuit sought the return of the money gifts he received from his relatives that were deposited in a bank account opened by his father.

The father apparently withdrew the 82,750 yuan in his son’s bank account and spent it on the wedding to his new wife, according to SCMP. He refused his son’s request to return his savings, prompting the latter, who now lives with his mother, to file the suit.

The court ruled that the boy’s gift money was his personal property and was used by his father without permission, violating his property rights. It ultimately ordered the father to return the full amount of 82,750 yuan, SCMP reported.