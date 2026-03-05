Liza Diño Seguerra clarifies role at Quezon City Film Commission

Film advocate and cultural leader Liza Diño Seguerra has clarified her role in the Quezon City Film Commission, confirming that she continues to serve as its Executive Director.

In a Facebook post, Diño Seguerra addressed circulating misinformation about her position, emphasizing her ongoing involvement in the commission’s work and initiatives.

“I’ve been informed that some misinformation has been circulating regarding my position. For clarity, I remain Executive Director of the Quezon City Film Commission and continue to fulfill our ongoing commitments and collaborations,” she wrote.

The former chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines reassured colleagues and supporters that any changes related to her role would be formally announced through official channels.

“Any official developments, should there be any in the future, will be communicated formally and directly,” she added.

Diño Seguerra emphasized that, despite the rumors, the commission’s projects and collaborations are proceeding as planned.

“The work continues.”