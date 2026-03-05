Jurisdiction first, but justice ultimately

One of the first lessons in remedial law is deceptively simple: jurisdiction is everything. Without it, even the most carefully crafted judgment collapses like a house built on sand.

A recent Supreme Court ruling illustrates this timeless principle while also showing that courts, when necessary, may still find a way to deliver substantive justice.

The case arose from a familiar situation. A mother sought reimbursement of her daughter’s college tuition fees under an educational plan issued decades earlier. The pre‑need company paid only a portion of the fees, arguing that its obligation should be computed based on the prevailing rate when the plan matured years earlier. Unsatisfied, the planholder filed a complaint for specific performance with damages before the Regional Trial Court (RTC).

At first glance, the choice of forum appeared logical. After all, actions for specific performance traditionally fall within the jurisdiction of regular courts.

But the Supreme Court saw the matter differently.

The Court held that the action — although labeled as one for specific performance — was in substance a claim arising from a pre‑need plan. Under Section 55 of the Pre‑Need Code (Republic Act 9829), the Insurance Commission has the primary and exclusive authority to adjudicate claims involving pre‑need plans.

The rule is straightforward: jurisdiction is determined not by the title of the complaint but by the nature of the claim.

Thus, regardless of how the action was framed, the claim essentially sought payment of benefits under a pre‑need plan. Consequently, the case properly belonged before the Insurance Commission, not the trial court.

The Court therefore declared that the RTC decision had no legal effect, since judgments rendered without jurisdiction are void.

Yet the story did not end there.

By the time the case reached the Supreme Court, the dispute had already dragged on for more than a decade. Sending the parties back to square one — requiring them to refile before the Insurance Commission — would have meant repeating the entire process all over again.

Faced with this dilemma, the Court invoked an increasingly important principle: judicial economy.

Judicial economy recognizes that the judicial system must operate efficiently and avoid unnecessary duplication of proceedings. Where the parties have already fully presented their evidence and arguments, the Court may resolve the case on the merits instead of remanding it for another round of litigation.

Applying this principle, the Court proceeded to determine the substantive rights of the parties.

It ultimately ruled that the pre‑need company breached its obligation under the educational plan.

The contract guaranteed payment of tuition fees “irrespective of future cost.” The Court also clarified that the designation of a new scholar —here, the daughter of the transferee — could validly adjust the maturity date of the plan under the policy provisions.

As a result, the company was ordered to pay the balance of the tuition fees incurred by the planholder’s daughter.

Interestingly, however, the Court declined to award moral damages, exemplary damages, or attorney’s fees, finding no evidence that the company acted in bad faith. Its refusal to pay stemmed from an erroneous interpretation of its contractual obligations rather than from malice or oppression.

The case offers two important lessons.

First, lawyers must be vigilant about jurisdiction. Filing a case in the wrong forum can render years of litigation legally meaningless.

Second, while procedural rules are indispensable to the orderly administration of justice, the Court recognizes that procedure should not become an obstacle to fairness.

Sometimes, even when jurisdiction falters, justice still finds a way.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.