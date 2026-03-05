Irreplaceable institutions

In recent weeks, a spate of violence in parts of Mindanao reminded us how fragile public life can feel when force intrudes into politics. These incidents, whatever their motive, threaten democracy by teaching the same corrosive lesson: that power belongs to those who can intimidate, not to those who can persuade, serve and be held to account.

When violence resurfaces in the public square, institutions matter. But so does something quieter: our willingness to insist on decency even when it is inconvenient.

A second attack involving the mayor’s relatives, which officials publicly noted may be linked to the earlier attempt on his life, showed how quickly violence can escalate when accountability does not keep pace. That is the moral discipline democracy requires, and the first thing that fear tries to bargain away.

When fear rises, people look for protection and certainty. Where institutions have not earned trust, communities reach for substitutes: a patron, a fixer, a protector, a gatekeeper who can “make things happen.” Over time, that habit turns governance into something outsourced. Public order becomes a favor handed out by whoever is feared most, and the citizen’s role shrinks to gratitude, silence, and dependence.

This is how democracy thins. Participation becomes risky. The decent and capable step back from leadership. Public office begins to feel like a prize that requires private security, not a mandate protected by public law. Elections risk becoming ceremonies performed under threat, with everyone trying to guess who will be allowed to win.

The real work, beyond immediate law enforcement, is to institutionalize democracy through moral discipline. Not moralizing, but the everyday refusal to treat harm as normal, and the insistence that rules apply even when our side benefits from exceptions. Democracy is not only ballots. It is predictable rules, fair enforcement, and justice that keeps time. It is leadership that is replaceable, because institutions carry the work forward.

The horizon we should work toward is self-governance. Not as an excuse for government to retreat, but as a civic condition where restraint, fairness and accountability become organic and self-replicating. In that horizon, the government we elect does what it is meant to do: ensure and protect. It builds systems that outlast personalities and it keeps public space open for participation, dissent, and honest competition.

What does institution-building look like in daily practice? It looks like investigations that lead to cases that survive in court, not press conferences that survive a news cycle. It looks like policing that can be audited: evidence handled properly, witnesses protected, firearms traced, and arrests made on proof rather than performance. It looks like local governments are delivering basic services consistently, because reliability reduces the market for private “problem-solvers.” It also looks like citizens are refusing to excuse violence as necessary.

Some reformist traditions, including the United Muslim Democrats of the Philippines, have long warned that when institutions fail, violence becomes a substitute for politics. The destination is correct, but posture matters. Violence should never be treated as a convenient exhibit. It should be treated as a warning light.

The goal is not perfect peace. The goal is zero refuge for impunity. One concrete caring move we should institutionalize is public case milestones for major incidents: when complaints are filed, when suspects are identified, when evidence is submitted and when charges are brought. Publish the dates clearly. Delay is not neutral. Delay teaches people that the real court is elsewhere.

A society becomes just not because bad actors disappear, but because the system stops making room for them. When institutions hold, citizens begin to hold themselves to higher standards. That is how democracy stops being an event and becomes a way of life.