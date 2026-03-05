House approves barangay skilled workers registry bill

The House of Representatives approved on second reading a measure requiring barangays nationwide to establish and maintain a voluntary registry of skilled workers residing in their respective communities.

The proposed Barangay Skilled Workers Registry Act is embodied in House Bill No. 7719, authored by Cavite 1st District Rep. Jolo Revilla.

Revilla, chair of the Committee on Labor and Employment, said HB 7719 mandates all barangays to create and maintain a registry of skilled workers within their jurisdictions. The measure was approved on second reading on Monday through a voice vote.

The bill consolidates and substitutes earlier proposals and seeks to institutionalize a community-based mechanism aimed at improving employment matching, strengthening local labor data, and empowering workers at the grassroots level.

In his sponsorship speech, Revilla said millions of Filipinos earn a living through skilled trades such as carpentry, electrical work, welding, mechanics, tailoring, technical services, and caregiving. Many acquire their expertise through hands-on experience, apprenticeships, community learning, or informal training.

He noted that despite their competence, many remain outside formal employment systems and are often disconnected from local planning and job facilitation mechanisms.

The bill requires every barangay to create and maintain a registry of skilled workers who voluntarily provide their information. The registry must be publicly accessible and posted at the barangay hall and, where available, on official digital platforms to ensure transparency and accessibility for residents and local employers. Copies may also be made available upon request, subject to reasonable reproduction costs.

Registration under the measure is free and voluntary. The collection of any registration fee from skilled workers is prohibited.

Inclusion in the registry will not be considered as certification of skills. Workers who opt to be listed may submit their name, address, contact details, skills and services offered, and relevant training or certifications, including TESDA credentials if available, subject to written consent.

The measure recognizes skills acquired through formal, non-formal, or informal means to ensure workers are not excluded due to lack of national certificates.

To strengthen coordination and avoid duplication, the bill directs barangays, with assistance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), to digitally record the registry and integrate it, where practicable, with national databases of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), including the National Skills Registry Program and PhilJobNet.