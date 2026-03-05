GenSan counts 11,000 residents in Middle East; 2 eye return

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — At least two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from General Santos have signified their intention to return home amid escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East, prompting local authorities to coordinate with national agencies for possible repatriation assistance.

Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao said the two residents have expressed interest in coming home, but their decision has yet to be finalized.

“Gina-final na lang, naay duha na murag gusto mouli pero wala pa gyud final. Ginapa-monitor pa gyud nato,” Pacquiao said, noting that the city government is closely monitoring developments.

("It's just being finalized, there are two who want to go home but it's not final yet. We are still monitoring.")

Based on partial data from the regional office of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), around 11,000 residents of General Santos City are currently employed in Middle Eastern countries. The figure was presented during a coordination meeting, with final consolidated data expected within the week.

“GenSan nasa 11,000, base sa gihatag na partial ni RD (DMW XII) ganina pero maghatag siya’g final karun na week,” Pacquiao told reporters.

("GenSan is at 11,000, based on the partial given by RD (DMW XII) yesterday but he will give the final this week.")

The number highlights the city’s significant overseas workforce presence in the region, which could be affected by geopolitical instability impacting employment conditions and safety.

Pacquiao and other city officials recently attended a coordination meeting with representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to discuss contingency plans and assistance for distressed OFWs and their families.

Authorities discussed possible mechanisms for repatriation, temporary shelter, financial aid, and reintegration support should more workers decide to return.

The mayor assured families that the city government is prepared to extend assistance in coordination with national agencies. Local social welfare offices have been alerted to prepare for possible arrivals, including psychosocial support and livelihood interventions.

While only two residents have so far indicated intent to return, officials said the situation remains fluid and may change depending on developments abroad.