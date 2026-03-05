Gecosala guns for redemption

Krelz Gecosala returns to action with renewed determination as he seeks to bounce back from last week’s setback and pursue another double-title feat in the boys’ singles of the MJFC Digos City National Junior Tennis Championships at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur.

The Group 2 tournament, the fourth stop of the five-leg Mindanao swing of the country’s longest-running junior talent search sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop, kicked off Thursday amid heightened interest following a major shakeup in last week’s leg in Matalam, Cotabato.

Gecosala had earlier dominated the circuit, sweeping the 16U and 18U titles in General Santos City and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. But his streak ended in Matalam when fellow Midsayap, Cotabato standout Shaun Globasa denied him the crown in the premier division.

With Globasa skipping this week’s leg, Gecosala has a chance at redemption, although he faces a strong lineup of challengers determined to block his bid anew, including Kurt Alcantara, Stephen Fuertes and Selwyn Sanke.

The Midsayap ace will also face a different set of rivals in the 16U division, where Jiulius Otoc, Carl Eduarte and Ynigo Calingasan are all eager to mount their own title campaigns in the Philta Group 2 tournament hosted by Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas and sanctioned by Universal Tennis Ranking.

The race for top honors in the girls’ division has likewise been thrown wide open with Olongapo’s Jan Cadee Dagoon opting to take a break after completing a third straight double-title sweep in the 16U and 18U categories of the series presented by Dunlop and backed by ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Pawnshop Group of Companies.

Dagoon’s absence shifts the spotlight to Justine Gumbao of Sultan Kudarat, though she is expected to face stiff opposition from Zita Clarke, Francine Wong and Zita Clarke, all determined to seize the opportunity in the 16U and 18U division.

Clarke also leads the cast in the 18U bracket, where Camille Clar, Princess Obaniana and Aika Salahuddin are likewise tipped to contend for top honors.

The PPS-PEPP circuit features 60 junior tournaments and 12 Open events this season, reinforcing its role as the country’s longest-running grassroots tennis program dedicated to discovering and developing young talents for future national teams.

In the younger age groups, Kresthan Belacas is eyeing another strong run in the boys’ 14U division against AJ Rabino, Joaquin Dacyon and Rafael Pascua, while Wong and Gumbao head the girls’ side along with Kyrie Ugay and Daneea Sinsuat.

Francis Dimzon and Dacyon are expected to contend for the boys’ 12U crown alongside Andrei Domasing and Gabriel Francisco, while Sinsuat and Ugay lead the girls’ field that also includes Arissa Macapendeg and Aleushia Maurin.

Doubles titles in the 14U and 18U categories for both boys and girls are also at stake, with the Mindanao swing wrapping up next week in Tagum City.