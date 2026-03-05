Ellen Adarna shares Amanpulo trip with John Lloyd, kids

Actress Ellen Adarna recently shared snapshots from a relaxed beach vacation in Amanpulo, Palawan with her children Elias and Lili, offering followers a glimpse of what many described as a modern co-parenting dynamic.

The trip drew attention online not only for the idyllic setting but also for the presence of Elias’s father, actor John Lloyd Cruz, and his girlfriend, visual artist Isabel Santos.

Photos and short clips posted on Ellen’s Instagram Stories showed the group spending time together along Amanpulo’s white sand beaches and turquoise waters, with fans praising the family’s ability to remain supportive and cooperative despite past changes in their relationships.

Island moments with the kids

The getaway appeared focused on simple family moments, with the children exploring the island and interacting with nature.

Elias and his younger companion were seen walking along the shoreline and observing wildlife such as pawikans (sea turtles) and Pompano fish.

In one playful selfie taken at sunset, Ellen shared that Isabel briefly took over watching the children.

“Naka Selfie (kasi) naka sub si (Isabel Reyes Santos) (laughing emoji),” Ellen wrote.

Another clip showed Isabel walking with the children toward the water while Ellen jokingly cheered her on.

“Push (Isabel Reyes Santos) (laughing emoji).”

Father-and-son bonding

One of the moments that caught the attention of followers featured John Lloyd spending time with Elias by the shore.

The actor filmed his son as the boy tried to catch a crab along the sand.

“Ang hirap daw kumuha ng crabs,” John Lloyd said in the video. “Give it to your Mama.”

Elias later walked up to Ellen proudly holding the crab he had managed to catch, a small but memorable moment that many viewers found heartwarming.

A supportive co-parenting relationship

The Amanpulo trip also sparked conversations online about Ellen and John Lloyd’s co-parenting arrangement.

Ellen previously spoke openly about John Lloyd’s support as Elias’s father.

“In fairness talaga kay JL, wala akong masabi. Hindi na kailangan pagsabihan. And huwag niyo na itong gawing chismis ha kasi JL and I are better off as co-parents, as in super okay kami sa co-parenting namin,” she shared.

She also recalled how John Lloyd offered help after learning that she and the children had moved homes.

“Chika lang. So when he found out that we moved houses, si Elias, anak niya, kasama. You know what, he offered like, ‘Len, kung ano man kailangan niyo, just let me know. Baka makatulong kami.’ Di ba? Nagkusa. So there. Iba talaga ang taong ganyan, yung (may) kusa.”

A modern family dynamic

Ellen and John Lloyd first became romantically linked in 2017 after working together on the sitcom Home Sweetie Home. They welcomed their son Elias in 2018 before eventually going their separate ways.

Both have since moved forward with their lives. Ellen previously married actor Derek Ramsay before their recent separation, while John Lloyd is currently in a relationship with Isabel Santos.

Despite the changes, the former couple continues to share a cooperative relationship focused on raising their son.

Their last public appearance together before the Amanpulo trip was in December 2025 when they attended Elias’s piano recital.

For many fans, the island getaway offered a candid glimpse of how families can evolve after separation while remaining united for the well-being of their child.