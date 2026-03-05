DoE nothing

Consumer rights group Power for the People (P4P) urged the DoE to come up with a plan to protect electricity consumers from price shocks.

The Marcos administration must ensure that Filipino households are cushioned from the devastating blow of the latest US-Iran war on energy rates.

Price control measures, the recovery of questionable charges passed on by power companies to consumers, and other measures to provide relief were recommended.

The P4P group stressed that the US-Iran conflict is a wake-up call for the government, especially the DoE, to prioritize developing renewable energy distribution to households.

The DoE must prioritize the large-scale deployment of distributed renewables. These sources, especially rooftop PV systems, are both strategic in the long term and immediate solutions as they can be deployed in a matter of weeks.

This will minimize reliance on gas and coal in Metro Manila and major cities, and on oil-based products in island grids.

The country’s neighbors have already proven the feasibility of rapid renewable energy deployment, and the Philippines, with 91 GW of potential from solar rooftop systems alone, can do the same.