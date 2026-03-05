DepEd eyes stronger partnerships to improve SHS voucher program

The Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC), chaired by Angara, recently convened for its 351st meeting, where government and private education leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in implementing the Senior High School Voucher Program.

Discussions also focused on ensuring that the program remains transparent and free from corruption.

DepEd said the updated guidelines for the E-GASTPE program will prioritize learners from middle-income and low-income households.

The meeting was attended by Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines President Fr. Karel S. San Juan, SJ; PEAC Regional Secretariat XI Regional Program Director Sr. Ma. Marissa R. Viri, RVM; school heads from GASTPE-participating schools in Davao; and officers and trustees of regional private education associations.

Angara also convened DepEd’s National Management Committee to discuss improvements to classroom teaching observations while minimizing stress among public school teachers.

The agency is currently developing a policy that focuses on teachers’ growth and performance.

Under the proposed framework, teacher evaluation will be based on four components: learner evidence, professional artifacts, collaboration and professional engagement, and a single classroom observation.

Each component will carry a 25 percent weight to ensure that no single measure disproportionately determines a teacher’s performance rating.

DepEd said the policy aims to promote professional growth among teachers, ensure fairness in evaluations, manage workloads effectively, and ultimately improve learning outcomes.