DepEd eyes stronger partnerships to improve SHS voucher program

Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized the need for stronger and sustained collaboration with the private sector to improve the implementation of the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE) and the Senior High School Voucher Program.
The Department of Education (DepEd) is also reviewing policies aimed at strengthening the classroom observation system to support teacher development while reducing pressure on educators.
Angara said the initiatives aim to ensure smoother voucher delivery for learners while strengthening instructional support systems for teachers across schools.
"Currently, we are focused on improving and expanding the implementation of our voucher programs in the country," Angara said.
"And it begins with meaningful conversations with our leaders in private education institutions to ensure that our priorities are aligned in implementing the program," the DepEd chief added.
The Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC), chaired by Angara, recently convened for its 351st meeting, where government and private education leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in implementing the Senior High School Voucher Program.
Discussions also focused on ensuring that the program remains transparent and free from corruption.
DepEd said the updated guidelines for the E-GASTPE program will prioritize learners from middle-income and low-income households.
The meeting was attended by Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines President Fr. Karel S. San Juan, SJ; PEAC Regional Secretariat XI Regional Program Director Sr. Ma. Marissa R. Viri, RVM; school heads from GASTPE-participating schools in Davao; and officers and trustees of regional private education associations.
Angara also convened DepEd’s National Management Committee to discuss improvements to classroom teaching observations while minimizing stress among public school teachers.
The agency is currently developing a policy that focuses on teachers’ growth and performance.
Under the proposed framework, teacher evaluation will be based on four components: learner evidence, professional artifacts, collaboration and professional engagement, and a single classroom observation.
Each component will carry a 25 percent weight to ensure that no single measure disproportionately determines a teacher’s performance rating.
DepEd said the policy aims to promote professional growth among teachers, ensure fairness in evaluations, manage workloads effectively, and ultimately improve learning outcomes.