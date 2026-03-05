SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (6 March 2026)
Published on

RAT

Love: A sudden late-night message or unexpected reaction from someone you like may make your heart race.

Health: Energy may feel slightly drained from overthinking. Drink more water.

Career: Work pace increases. You may be asked to handle something urgent.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online purchases, especially flash sales.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Light Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a small metal accessory in your bag to stabilize fluctuating energy.

OX

Love: Steady and peaceful vibes surround you.

Health: Good stamina supports productivity. Maintain regular meals and stretch your shoulders.

Career: Tasks move smoothly. A supervisor or client may quietly appreciate your reliability.

Wealth: Stable finances. Good day to organize expenses or plan long term savings goals.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 2

Advice: Place something earthy like a small plant on your desk for grounding energy.

TIGER

Love: Playful flirting energy is strong. If single, someone confident may show interest.

Health: Strong physical energy. Great day for workouts or outdoor activity, just avoid overexertion.

Career: Bold ideas stand out. Speak confidently in meetings.

Wealth: Opportunity for small financial gain through side projects or incentives may arise.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Wear something red to boost charisma and leadership.

RABBIT

Love: Emotional sensitivity is high. You may crave reassurance.

Health: Prioritize rest. Short naps or quiet breaks will help stabilize your mood and energy.

Career: Focus on solo tasks today.

Wealth: Be cautious with lending money. Think carefully before saying yes to financial favors.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Mint Green

Number: 4

Advice: Keep calming music nearby to balance emotional fluctuations.

DRAGON

Love: Magnetic aura is strong. Someone may admire you silently. Deep conversations can strengthen your connection.

Health: High vitality supports productivity. Maintain hydration.

Career: Leadership energy rises. Take control of a situation.

Wealth: Financial luck improves. Good day for strategic decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Keep your workspace clean to attract clearer opportunities.

SNAKE

Love: Subtle romance is present. Small thoughtful gestures carry deep meaning today.

Health: Stable but avoid staying up too late. Proper sleep strengthens intuition and focus.

Career: Strategic thinking helps solve a lingering issue. Trust your quiet wisdom.

Wealth: Financial matters remain balanced.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Lavender

Number: 7

Advice: Write down goals to sharpen mental clarity.

HORSE

Love: Passionate and spontaneous energy fills your day. Avoid making emotional decisions too quickly.

Health: High energy but prone to burnout. Take small breaks.

Career: Fast paced changes may occur.

Wealth: Avoid risky investments. Keep spending moderate.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

Advice: Wear simple accessories to ground excessive fire energy.

GOAT

Love: Gentle and nurturing vibes surround you.

Health: Relaxation is key. Light stretching or meditation improves overall balance.

Career: Creative ideas flow easily. Share them confidently with trusted colleagues.

Wealth: Modest but steady financial flow. Avoid unnecessary luxury spending.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Sky Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Keep your environment tidy to invite calm productivity.

MONKEY

Love: Witty conversations brighten your day. Someone may be drawn to your humor and intelligence.

Health: Mental energy is sharp. Avoid multitasking too much to prevent fatigue.

Career: Problem solving skills shine. You may fix something others overlooked.

Wealth: Small lucky breaks possible, like discounts or unexpected incentives.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Keep a small notebook for sudden brilliant ideas.

ROOSTER

Love: Honest communication brings harmony. Clear misunderstandings calmly.

Health: Maintain balanced meals and avoid skipping breakfast.

Career: Detailed work thrives. Your precision may earn recognition.

Wealth: Steady income flow. Good time to clear minor debts.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Organize your schedule early in the day.

DOG

Love: Loyalty deepens your connection. Acts of service or thoughtful help will be appreciated.

Health: Outdoor activity refreshes your mood.

Career: Teamwork benefits you. Lean on reliable co-workers for smoother workflow.

Wealth: Financial stability continues. Avoid risks.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Keep positive affirmations nearby for steady confidence.

PIG

Love: Warm affectionate energy surrounds you. Cozy bonding moments.

Health: Indulge in rest but avoid overeating sweets.

Career: Supportive colleagues may offer assistance.

Wealth: Pleasant small financial gain possible.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 4

Advice: Light a scented candle tonight to invite peaceful abundance.

