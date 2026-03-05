Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A sudden late-night message or unexpected reaction from someone you like may make your heart race.

Health: Energy may feel slightly drained from overthinking. Drink more water.

Career: Work pace increases. You may be asked to handle something urgent.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online purchases, especially flash sales.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Light Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a small metal accessory in your bag to stabilize fluctuating energy.