College football legend Lou Holtz dies at 89

Legendary football coach and broadcaster Lou Holtz has died at the age of 89, his family confirmed.

Holtz had been in hospice care prior to his death.

In a statement, his family said “Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics.”

“Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service and an unwavering belief in the potential of others.”

Holtz built one of the most successful careers in college football, compiling a 249-132-7 coaching record across several programs.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 in recognition of his achievements in the sport.

Holtz also briefly coached in the National Football League, spending one season with the New York Jets.

After retiring from coaching, he became a prominent broadcaster and analyst, remaining a visible figure in American football for years.

Holtz was married to his wife Beth for nearly six decades. She died in 2020.

He is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.