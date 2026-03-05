Boy Abunda faces backlash over questions to teen guests

Veteran television host Boy Abunda is facing criticism online following a recent episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda that featured former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Krystal Mejes and Heath Jornales.

During the program’s signature rapid-fire segment, Abunda asked the teen guests questions such as “Lights on or lights off?” and “Chocolate or happiness?” — prompts that some viewers said carried adult undertones despite their phrasing.

The episode quickly sparked discussion on social media, with several netizens questioning whether the questions were appropriate given that both guests are minors.

One commenter wrote: “Bakit sinama yung mga tanong na yan knowing pareho silang minors, knowing what the connotation is about for a decade na at pinalitan lang for a milder version nung nasa hapon na siya sa GMA? To think sinabi niya before the interview na he's in solidarity with Anne then proceed to ask this.”

Another user also raised concerns about the segment’s suitability for younger guests.

“Hey Tito Boy, can you do it? Do you have any PG-friendly cards for a fast talk?” the user wrote.

The “Fast Talk” segment has long been a defining feature of Abunda’s hosting style, typically built around playful but provocative either-or questions meant to elicit quick responses from guests.

Over the years, similar prompts in the segment have occasionally sparked debate, especially when viewers interpret the questions beyond their literal meaning.

As of this writing, Abunda has not publicly responded to the online criticism. It also remains unclear whether the program will adjust the segment when interviewing younger guests in future episodes.