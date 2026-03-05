Army bags historic PAL Interclub crown

DAVAO CITY — A team that did not even exist half a year ago has now etched its name in Interclub history.

Formed just four months ago, the Philippine Army stormed its way to become the first-ever champion of the Legacy division in the 77th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Interclub on Thursday.

Blending the discipline of soldiers with the skill of civilian golfers, the squad held its nerve against a determined Zamboanga Golf and Country Club side. The decisive blow came from junior standout Charles Serdenia, whose brilliant closing 35 points at South Pacific Golf and Country Club proved to be the finishing touch that sealed the historic victory.

The Army already had the title in the bag when Serdenia stepped onto the final tee — but the Manila-based junior had other plans. Wanting to finish with flair, he fired a pinpoint approach that settled close to the pin and calmly rolled in the birdie putt.

A loud roar erupted moments later, followed by a wave of disbelief.

“We did not expect to win. We just wanted to play,” said team captain Kenneth Naro, the man behind the squad’s formation. Naro assembled the team only months ago, drawing largely from members of the Ambagan Golf Club based in Zamboanga.

Naro also played a crucial role in the campaign, firing 34 points on Wednesday at South Pacific where the Army made its decisive move.

In the end, Philippine Army assembled 104 points for a 436 total, edging Zamboanga by nine points.

Serdenia drew solid support from Frankie Custodio (29), John Pagteilan (20), and Jemson Cervantes (20) to complete the championship effort.

The other members of the victorious squad are Adam Sario, Pudin Bahlan, Joey Cordero and James Sabado.

Zamboanga had actually battled Army to a deadlock after the first two rounds at Apo Golf and Country Club, but lost ground at South Pacific on Wednesday where they finished six points behind.

In the final round, Zamboanga could only muster 101 points, led by Diorenz Tubil (32), Thirdy Fernando (26), Nino Chiong (23), and either Jandal Hataman or Fadz Abdelnooh (20).

Third place went to Rancho Palos Verdes Golf & Sportsclub Team 1 with 425 points.

Over at Apo Golf and Country Club, Forest Hills extended its lead to 16 points in the Founders Division after posting 125 points.

Rocky Co led the team with 38 points, supported by Gary Sales (33), Rodel Mangulabnan (28), and Jacob Taruc (26), bringing their total to 368 heading into the final round at South Pacific Golf and Country Club.

Three teams are tied just behind at 352 points — Valley, Riviera and Brittannika. Valley’s campaign was powered by Marvin Mendoza (35), Paco Puyat (30), Adrian Mauricio (29) and Damasus Wong (27). Riviera was led by RJ Escalona (33) with Gerard Katigbak (28), Howard Sison (26), and Takuya Kawamura (24), while Brittannika got key contributions from Brylle Tagwalan and Travis Cadungog (30 each), Anthony Saban (28) and Louie John Perez (26).

Meanwhile, defending champions Eastridge moved closer to retaining their title despite a modest 135-point showing at Apo Golf and Country Club, 13 points shy of Wednesday’s total.

Alexander Bisera led the squad with his second consecutive 38 points, while AJ Wacan contributed 34, and Nino Villasencio and Edison Tabalin added 32 and 31, respectively. Eastridge now has 428 points, holding a 25-point lead over Manila Southwoods.

Southwoods posted 129 points, led by Patrick Tambalque’s 36, with Miko Granada scoring 33 and both Coby Rolida and Perry Bucay adding 30. Tagaytay Highlands sits a distant third with 371 points.