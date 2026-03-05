Apple unveils iPhone 17e as affordable addition to lineup

The smartphone also features the C1X cellular modem, Apple’s latest modem technology, which the company says delivers speeds up to twice as fast as the C1 modem used in the previous generation.

Camera and photography features

The iPhone 17e is equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion camera, enabling high-resolution photos and improved portrait photography.

The camera system also supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording, providing enhanced color and detail for video capture.

Apple said the camera system includes an optical-quality 2x telephoto capability, allowing users to zoom in without requiring a separate telephoto lens.