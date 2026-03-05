SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Apple unveils iPhone 17e as affordable addition to lineup

Introducing iPhone 17e, the most affordable member of the iPhone 17 family.
Photograph courtesy of Apple
Published on

Apple Inc. has introduced the iPhone 17e, a new addition to the iPhone 17 lineup designed to deliver strong performance at a more accessible price point.

At the center of the device is Apple’s A19 chip, which powers faster performance across everyday tasks such as gaming, photography, video streaming and multitasking.

The smartphone also features the C1X cellular modem, Apple’s latest modem technology, which the company says delivers speeds up to twice as fast as the C1 modem used in the previous generation.

Camera and photography features

The iPhone 17e is equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion camera, enabling high-resolution photos and improved portrait photography.

The camera system also supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording, providing enhanced color and detail for video capture.

Apple said the camera system includes an optical-quality 2x telephoto capability, allowing users to zoom in without requiring a separate telephoto lens.

Display and durability

The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering high brightness, strong contrast and vivid colors.

Apple also introduced Ceramic Shield 2, which the company says provides three times better scratch resistance compared with the previous generation.

The display is also designed to reduce glare, improving visibility in bright environments.

Connectivity and ecosystem features

The iPhone 17e supports MagSafe, enabling fast wireless charging and compatibility with a wide range of magnetic accessories such as cases, wallets and charging pads.

Apple also integrated its expanding set of satellite connectivity features, allowing users to stay connected even when cellular or Wi-Fi signals are unavailable.

These satellite features include Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages via satellite, and Find My via satellite.

According to Apple, these services are designed to provide an additional safety layer when users are traveling or in remote locations.

