SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TECHTALKS

Apple goes budget with MacBook Neo starting at P39,990

Apple goes budget with MacBook Neo starting at P39,990
Photograph courtesy of Apple
Published on

Apple Inc. has introduced the MacBook Neo, a new budget laptop aimed at expanding the company’s entry-level lineup.

The device starts at P39,990, making it one of the most affordable MacBooks released by Apple.

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the same chip architecture used in the company’s iPhone 16.

The laptop comes in four color options: Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo.

Apple retained its minimalist design while offering brighter and more vibrant color finishes aimed at younger users and students.

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display delivers high resolution and improved color accuracy for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming and document work.

The MacBook Neo includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, allowing clearer video calls compared to previous entry-level MacBooks.

For security and convenience, the laptop also features Touch ID, enabling users to unlock the device, authenticate purchases and sign into apps with a fingerprint.

Apple equipped the MacBook Neo with two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, providing basic connectivity for charging, accessories and audio devices.

With the MacBook Neo priced below many previous MacBook entry points, Apple appears to be targeting students, first-time laptop buyers and budget-conscious users.

MacBook Neo
Apple MacBook Neo price Philippines
Apple budget laptop
Macbook Neo A18 Pro chip
MacBook Neo specs
Apple new MacBook 2026

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph