Alfredo Bengzon: Doctor, reformer, educator

He also served as Peace Commissioner and vice chair of the Philippine negotiating panel on the US military bases, participating in pivotal discussions on national sovereignty.

In 1992, Bengzon sought a Senate seat, finishing 25th—just 900 votes shy of the last winning slot in one of the closest margins in Philippine electoral history. Though he filed an electoral protest, he later withdrew it and returned to his work strengthening institutions in medicine and education.

He became dean of the Ateneo Graduate School of Business in 1993 and vice president for the university’s professional schools. From 2001 to 2011, he served as president of Ateneo de Manila University, overseeing its academic expansion and institutional development.

Bengzon later served as president and CEO of The Medical City and as dean of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, shaping a generation of physician-leaders trained in both clinical excellence and public responsibility.

His life, colleagues said, was defined by a quiet courage and principled leadership—in medicine, governance and the defense of democracy.

Dr. Bengzon is mourned by his family, colleagues and students, and by many who admired his steadfast commitment to public service.