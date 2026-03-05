Alcantara safely out of Middle East

National team member Francis Casey Alcantara is safely back home after securing a flight that will get him out of the military conflict area in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a social media post, the two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist proudly displays his boarding pass with Sun Fajing of China, signaling their return to their home countries after the organizers called off the Fujairah Open due to the escalating tension between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran.

Alcantara and Sun were supposed to face Huang Tsung-hao and Wu Ting-lin of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16 of the men’s doubles event when the tournament was called off.

“No trophies this week but we got our boarding passes, that still counts as a title, right? Thank you, UAE for keeping us safe,” the 34-year-old Alcantara said in a social media post that he posted when he was in a layover in Hanoi.

“We will be back soon.”

Previously, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) discouraged national athletes from competing overseas as much as possible to avoid and untoward incidents as the Americans, Israelis and Iran continue their respective airstrike operations.

“The evolving situation raises heightened safety and security concerns, including possible regional escalation, increased military activity, and rapidly changing security conditions, as already experienced by several teams abroad that are currently being assisted in arranging their return home,” PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio said.

“National Sports Associations, team officials, and athletes are advised to reassess or postpone planned overseas travel on the basis of risk, safety, and necessity. The PSC continues to monitor developments and will issue further updates as needed. The safety and welfare of our athletes remain our highest priority.”