ABS-CBN’s primetime hits drive ‘Tutok 2gether’ promo with P2.5M prizes

ABS-CBN is turning primetime viewing into a rewarding experience with the launch of the “Tutok 2gether” promo on Kapamilya Channel sa ALLTV2. The initiative celebrates the network’s evening lineup while giving audiences the chance to win up to P2.5 million in cash prizes.

The promotion invites viewers to watch ABS-CBN’s popular primetime block, anchored by FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, along with the drama series Roja and the suspense-driven What Lies Beneath. Together, the three programs continue to attract audiences seeking action, emotion, and mystery in one nightly lineup.

Primetime Momentum

Leading the block is FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, starring Coco Martin. The action series has consistently dominated primetime conversations, captivating viewers with the adventures of Tanggol.

Following it is Roja, an emotionally charged drama that explores relationships and personal struggles, keeping viewers engaged while providing a contrast to the action-packed first show.

The lineup concludes with What Lies Beneath, a suspense-filled series that builds tension and intrigue, rounding out a dynamic evening of entertainment.

Turning Viewership Into Rewards

The “Tutok 2gether” promo encourages audiences to watch the featured primetime programs from Monday to Friday and spot a special Kapamilya word—“Love,” “Joy,” or “Hope”—on the screen. Participants can then log in to joinnow.ph, submit the correct answer, and complete the registration form to enter the raffle.

The campaign runs from February 16 to April 17, offering daily, weekly, and grand prizes. Each day, 20 viewers will receive P2,000, while weekly draws will award two winners with P20,000 each. Two grand winners will eventually win P200,000.

A Nightly Viewing Experience

Viewers can start the evening with TV Patrol at 6:30 PM before tuning in to FPJ’s Batang Quiapo at 8 PM, followed by Roja at 8:45 PM and What Lies Beneath at 9:30 PM. Kapamilya Channel can be accessed on ALLTV2 via digital black box by scanning and selecting the channel.

With its mix of compelling storytelling and rewards, the “Tutok 2gether” promo offers a shared viewing experience where audiences can enjoy popular primetime shows while having the chance to win significant cash prizes.