30 ex-insurgency supporters take oath in PRO-1

Thirty individuals formally withdrew their support for the insurgent movement and pledged allegiance to the government during a denouncement and mass oath-taking ceremony held Thursday at the Police Regional Office 1 (PRO-1) auditorium in La Union.

During the 5 March activity, the participants voluntarily took the Oath of Allegiance and signed documents affirming their commitment to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of the Philippines.

The ceremony marked a step toward reconciliation and reintegration as government agencies reaffirmed support for individuals seeking to return to lawful and peaceful community life.

The activity was conducted by PRO-1 in coordination with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Local Amnesty Board, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Authorities said the initiative forms part of the government’s Whole-of-Nation Approach to address insurgency and promote community development under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

PRO-1 Regional Director PBGen. Dindo R. Reyes described the mass oath-taking as a courageous step toward peace.

“This Mass Oath of Allegiance is a courageous declaration — a renunciation of violence, deception, and armed struggle. A firm rejection of ideologies that divide communities and destroy families,” Reyes said.

He assured the returnees that the government remains ready to support their reintegration.

“You are not alone. The government is ready to assist you through reintegration programs and support systems that will help you rebuild your lives with dignity,” he added.