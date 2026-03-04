Williams makes PBA return, joins Converge

Mikey Williams is set to make his return as he formally joins Converge in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup starting 11 March.

The FiberXers formally welcomed the Filipino-American playmaker in a social media post on Wednesday, signaling his return to the PBA after a tumultuous campaign for TNT Tropang 5G a few years ago.

Williams also joined Converge’s team building and even posted a picture on his Instagram story.

“And just like that, it begins,” wrote Williams on that Instagram story, obviously thrilled to team up with Juan Gomez de Liano in the backcourt with Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana manning the shaded lanes.

A one-time Most Valuable Player, the 34-year-old Williams will return to the league after a nearly three-year hiatus that was caused by a contract dispute following the Tropang 5G’s 2023 Governors’ Cup title run.

To end the deadlock, TNT decided to trade Williams’ rights to Converge in exchange for sweet-shooting guard Jordan Heading, who played a key role in the Tropang 5G’s title run in the previous Commissioner’s Cup.