VP Sara's legal team to carefully review actions taken by House on impeachment raps



The impeachment defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday said they will carefully review the actions taken by the House and the Committee, as well as the records of the proceedings.

“We have been informed of the vote of the House of Representatives finding the 3rd and 4th impeachment complaints sufficient in form and substance,” lawyer Michael Poa, Duterte's legal counsel, said in a statement.

“For now, we will refrain from discussing the substance of the case in the media and will instead address these matters through the proper constitutional processes,” Poa added.

The House committee on justice on Wednesday found the impeachment complaints against Duterte sufficient in substance.

The impeachment complaints accused the Vice President of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, among others, over the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential fund, and threatening to kill President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and his family.

Duterte was ordered to file her answer to the impeachment complaints within 10 calendar days.