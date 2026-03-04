Tribune, PCO battle fake news

Nine news outlets and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) have linked arms to intensify the campaign to defend fact-based public discourse.

At the launch of Oplan Kontra Fake News at the Kalayaan Hall in Malacañang, publishers and editors of DAILY TRIBUNE, Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, Malaya Business Insight, Manila Bulletin, Manila Standard, The Manila Times, Philippine Daily Inquirer, and The Philippine Star signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the PCO to strengthen efforts against disinformation and misinformation.

The move comes amid rising concern over the speed and scale of digital falsehoods amplified through social media algorithms and artificial intelligence tools, developments that media executives warn pose real risks to democratic processes and public trust.

DAILY TRIBUNE executive editor Chito Lozada, on behalf of president Willie Fernandez, said fake news is a threat to society, democracy, and the ability to see the truth amid the chaos.

In the midst of the war against falsehoods, the DAILY TRIBUNE stays true to the spirit of its motto: “Without Fear, Without Favor,” Lozada said.

He added, “As a newspaper with a long history of honesty and integrity, we at DAILY TRIBUNE are at the forefront of this fight, not only through our print edition but also through our online platform. With every page we print and every post we publish on the web, we stand as guardians of the truth.”

Informed nation essential

PCO Secretary Dave Gomez said the initiative underscores the importance of an informed public, stressing that false information circulating on social media must be countered with credible journalism and verified reporting.

He said fake news is like “venom” that poisons public understanding and weakens democratic institutions, underscoring the need for stronger collaboration between the government and trusted media organizations.

Under the MoU, the PCO is committed to providing verified government data and timely responses to media inquiries while opening communication channels with publishers to verify questionable online claims and prevent the spread of fabricated information.

Desk to monitor deception

Gomez also announced the establishment of an Anti-Fake News Desk to receive reports of suspicious online content and coordinate with key government agencies to ensure appropriate action.

The PCO will also collaborate with digital platforms such as Meta and Google to address coordinated disinformation campaigns, and with media partners to promote media literacy and ensure that only accurate information reaches the Filipino public.

“The PCO remains steadfast in its commitment to press freedom, the lifeblood of our republic,” Gomez said.