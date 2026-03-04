Tingog backs Marcos proposal to suspend fuel excise tax

TINGOG Party-list expressed support for the proposal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to seek congressional authority for the temporary suspension of the excise tax on fuel as escalating tensions in the Middle East continue to drive global oil prices higher.

TINGOG Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre said the proposal deserves serious consideration as the government looks for ways to cushion Filipino families and key sectors from the immediate effects of rising fuel costs.

“At a time when Filipino families, transport workers, farmers, and small businesses are already struggling with rising costs, government must act decisively to provide immediate relief and protect our people from external shocks beyond our control,” Acidre said.

Acidre noted that temporarily suspending the fuel excise tax is one of several policy tools that can be used to mitigate the effects of volatile global oil markets, especially when geopolitical tensions sharply influence energy prices.

He said the government must ensure that measures are in place to ease the financial burden on Filipino households as oil prices continue to increase.

“Kung makakatulong ang pansamantalang pagtanggal ng excise tax sa fuel para gumaan ang gastos ng mga Pilipino, dapat natin itong seryosong pag-aralan at isulong,” he said.

The party-list group added that it will continue to support policy measures aimed at protecting Filipino households, workers and productive sectors from sudden economic shocks while ensuring that government responses remain timely and responsive to the needs of the public.