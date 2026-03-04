Streamlined Japan, Korea visas for Pinoys pushed

The Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) is calling for Japan and South Korea to exempt Filipino travelers holding valid United States or Canadian tourist visas from regular visa processing.

GTBA president Michelle Taylan said in a statement that the proposal would allow these visa holders to apply online and receive instant travel authorization, similar to the electronic visa policies implemented by Turkey.

Taylan argued that the move would simplify international travel and recognize the stringent screening processes already completed by applicants for North American visas.

“If we want to be at par with other countries that are streamlining their tourism targets, we need to think in terms of what could lessen the friction for travelers,” Taylan said.

The association cited 2025 travel data showing that more than 390,000 Filipinos traveled to the US and Canada, while 660,000 visited Japan and 190,000 traveled to South Korea.

Proponents believe the exemption would significantly increase these arrivals, boosting local economies and strengthening cultural ties.

Taylan cited that the Philippines currently ranks 73rd globally in passport strength. She suggested that such a policy could elevate the country’s standing while reducing the administrative burden on embassies and consulates.

Similar policies are already in place in countries like Singapore, which offers certain exemptions for holders of US, Canadian, British and Schengen visas.

The GTBA is seeking support from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Tourism. The group has also initiated discussions with the Japanese and South Korean embassies to advance the proposal.

Taylan recently met with Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and other embassy officials to discuss the initiative. While she described the meeting as productive and the officials as receptive, she acknowledged that the process for such a policy change is not immediate.