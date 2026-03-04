Stars react to Middle East conflict

During the height of the Cold War between the US and the then USSR, which was most felt during the decadent ‘80s, artists of pop music and the MTV generation launched and expressed their sentiments and thoughts through songs that carried anti-war messages.

Sting’s “Russians,” a ballad which was a plea to the hearts and minds of the leaders then, had lyrics like: “We share the same biology, regardless of ideology, but what might save us me and you, if the Russians love their children too” and “there is no such as a winnable war, it’s a lie we don’t believe anymore.”

Culture Club’s “The War Song,” with Boy George on vocals, told everyone that: “War, war is stupid and people are stupid. And love means nothing in some strange quarters.”

And Bono with U2 said in their iconic anthem “Sunday, Bloody, Sunday:” “I can’t believe the news today. Oh, I can’t close my eyes and make it go away. How long, how long, must we sing this song? How long? How long?”

Listening to these songs again, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, the truth and wisdom in these songs ring clearer today and what they spoke of are stronger more than ever. Pop goes the world indeed during the '80s. Thus I cannot help but wonder, in the global music scene dominated by the likes of superstars Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and BTS, will they be as courageous like the artists loved and supported by the Gen X demographic, in making songs that will remind everyone that indeed, war is stupid and truly, there is no such thing as winnable war?

Popular Pinoy artists' sentiments

In this side of Southeast Asian Hollywood, happy to note that some leading artists have voiced their concerns for their fellow Filipinos who are working in the countries that are directly affected by the MIddle East conflict. They put to good use their respective social media platforms to call for prayers and peace.

One of the very firsts to react, which echoed the sentiments of Sting in “Russians,” was Jodi Sta. Maria. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “In war, no one truly wins…it’s always the people who are left living in fear, traumatized and confused.” Her thoughts and prayers, she said: “Thinking of everyone affected by the US–Israel–Iran conflict, especially our fellow Filipinos in the Middle East. Praying for safety, clarity and peace for all.”

Another A-lister, Anne Curtis-Heusaff, shared a more immediate and personal encounter with the crisis. The It’s Showtime host was in a flight bound for Dubai after attending the Milan Fashion Week 2026 in Italy, when she witnessed high-speed jets flying near her plane, a moment she captured and shared on her Instagram Stories.