Stars react to Middle East conflict
During the height of the Cold War between the US and the then USSR, which was most felt during the decadent ‘80s, artists of pop music and the MTV generation launched and expressed their sentiments and thoughts through songs that carried anti-war messages.
Sting’s “Russians,” a ballad which was a plea to the hearts and minds of the leaders then, had lyrics like: “We share the same biology, regardless of ideology, but what might save us me and you, if the Russians love their children too” and “there is no such as a winnable war, it’s a lie we don’t believe anymore.”
Culture Club’s “The War Song,” with Boy George on vocals, told everyone that: “War, war is stupid and people are stupid. And love means nothing in some strange quarters.”
And Bono with U2 said in their iconic anthem “Sunday, Bloody, Sunday:” “I can’t believe the news today. Oh, I can’t close my eyes and make it go away. How long, how long, must we sing this song? How long? How long?”
Listening to these songs again, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, the truth and wisdom in these songs ring clearer today and what they spoke of are stronger more than ever. Pop goes the world indeed during the '80s. Thus I cannot help but wonder, in the global music scene dominated by the likes of superstars Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and BTS, will they be as courageous like the artists loved and supported by the Gen X demographic, in making songs that will remind everyone that indeed, war is stupid and truly, there is no such thing as winnable war?
Popular Pinoy artists' sentiments
In this side of Southeast Asian Hollywood, happy to note that some leading artists have voiced their concerns for their fellow Filipinos who are working in the countries that are directly affected by the MIddle East conflict. They put to good use their respective social media platforms to call for prayers and peace.
One of the very firsts to react, which echoed the sentiments of Sting in “Russians,” was Jodi Sta. Maria. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “In war, no one truly wins…it’s always the people who are left living in fear, traumatized and confused.” Her thoughts and prayers, she said: “Thinking of everyone affected by the US–Israel–Iran conflict, especially our fellow Filipinos in the Middle East. Praying for safety, clarity and peace for all.”
Another A-lister, Anne Curtis-Heusaff, shared a more immediate and personal encounter with the crisis. The It’s Showtime host was in a flight bound for Dubai after attending the Milan Fashion Week 2026 in Italy, when she witnessed high-speed jets flying near her plane, a moment she captured and shared on her Instagram Stories.
As airstrikes continued, the actress later revealed that their flight was forced to turn back to Milan after all flights to the Middle East were grounded. Along with the update, she expressed concern for families in the region and urged her fellow Filipinos to stay safe.
“Praying for all the families in the Middle East. Sa mga kababayan natin, ingat po. Stay safe everyone. Hoping things ease soon,” she wrote on her IG posts.
Paulo Avelino also used his X account to address Filipinos in the Middle East. Avelino’s post: “To all my fellow Filipinos in the Middle East and nearby areas, I hope you and your families are safe. Please stay alert, avoid risky areas and follow local advisories. Keep in touch with the Philippine embassy if needed. Stay safe always.”
These posts from Sta, Maria, Curtis-Heusaff and Avelino received appreciation from many netizens. The three got positive feedback and responses. Their followers and supporters and everyone join them in their call for peace and prayers.
On a personal note
My youngest brother Alfred currently works in Kuwait. We have been exchanging messages since the conflict erupted. His first message: “We are on alert level here. The siren rings all the time. The Americans were able to intercept the missiles from Iran that targeted Kuwait.” This was sent last Saturday.
On Sunday morning, he wrote: “Kuya, we are on red alert status here. Reports of a drone missile attack sa airport. We were all asked to evacuate. We were sent to safer place and on standby status. Stay muna kami dito until further notice.”
And last Monday, he wrote: “We are still in the safer place. The situation now seems better. Nabawasan na ang siren calls. Will video call once pwede na.”
To be honest, the situation of my brother makes me anxious. But, I know that God is the Higher Power and that to trust Him with all my heart is what I am doing now. My brother, together with his Filipino team in Kuwait, are protected by God. God will put an end to the conflict soon. Yes, all of these shall past. And to the entities who started this madness, God and history will be their judges.
My brother, apart from prayers, calms his nerves by watching interview videos of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, as the TVJ discusses the history of VST and Company. He even sent a video clip. Boy, oh boy, indeed, pop goes the world!