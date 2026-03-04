SHOW OF FORCE: Lady Bulldogs flaunt depth, crush Lady Red Warriors

National University (NU) head coach Regine Diego never doubted Celine Marsh’s capability despite riding the bench for most of their first four games in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

So, when top rookie went down with an injury, the first-year coach pinned her hopes on the sophomore winger, and she did not disappoint by coming up with an inspired game to help the three-peat-seeking NU regain its winning ways in a quick 25-19, 25-10, 25-19, sweep of University of the East on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Marsh finished with 11 points built on eight spikes, two aces, and a block, along with 12 excellent digs and four receptions in a starting role as the Lady Bulldogs recovered from a shocking five-set upset at the hands of University of the Philippines last Saturday.

“I never really doubted Celine’s performance. I never really feel like we’re missing a lot whenever one player is unavailable because I know I have somebody else to help the team. It’s just a collective team effort for all of us,” Diego said.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) survived a third set scare with a strong finishing kick to clip Ateneo de Manila University, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24, for its first back-to-back wins of the season.

Jaz Ellarina anchored the Lady Tamaraws’ comeback from 17-22 down late in the third set before Lovely Lopez put on the finishing touches with three straight hits to seal the deal.

FEU improved to a 3-2 record while sending the Blue Eagles to a fifth straight defeat in as many outings.

Faida Bakanke finished with 12 points to lead the Lady Tamaraws. Ellarina had 11 markers on six kills, three aces and three kill blocks while Gezel Petallo got nine points with 13 digs and 11 excellent receptions.

Marsh stepped up big time to fill in for the loss of Cantada, who was in uniform but stayed on the bench to rest after hurting her right shin in the third set of the Lady Bulldogs’ 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 29-31, 16-18, defeat to the Fighting Maroons that snapped their three-game winning streak.

Veteran Arah Panique powered NU with 12 points in 10 attacks and two kill blocks while skipper Vange Alinsug contributed 10 markers with seven digs and seven excellent receptions.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to a 4-1 win-loss record in solo second spot behind unbeaten De La Salle University (4-0).