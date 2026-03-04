Salahog’s 40 keeps Eastridge in command

Salahog hit all 18 greens in regulation, carded five birdies, and had a three-putt bogey.

“I wanted to birdie No. 2, but my putt took an extra roll,” he said, referring to his lone mishap.

Salahog said he is joining the Philippine Golf Tour qualifying to compete as an amateur. “I also have 12 tournaments to play in the United States,” he said.

He received strong backing as Eastridge piled up 148 points, highlighted by 38 from Chris John Remata and 37 from Ronel Taga-an. A 33 from either Apollo Batican or AJ Wacan completed the team’s scoring.

Manila Southwoods improved by four points from its opening-day output but still lacked Eastridge’s firepower.

Miko Granada was the lone player to break par with 37 points, while Philippine Amateur champion Perry Jose Bucay settled for 35 after fading late.

Jacob Rolida eagled the 18th — his ninth hole — but followed with back-to-back bogeys from No. 10 to finish with 34. Either Santino Laurel or Patrick Tambalque added 33 as Southwoods remained in second with 274 points.

The fight for third tightened, with Tagaytay Highlands and Del Monte locked in a dead heat.

Masaichi Otake paced Highlands with 34 points, backed by Terrence Macatangay’s 32, Francis Allan Bumagat’s 31, and Ace Stehmeier’s 29. Del Monte countered with a 130-point round behind Louie Dacudao (35), Jovencio Lusterio (34), Belly Vidal (31), and Jan Patrick Fudolin (30).

At South Pacific Golf and Country Club, Liloan stretched its lead in the Sportswriters division to 24 points, scoring 89 behind Anthony Milan (26), Cloyd Dedicatoria (26), and Henry Tan (19), with an 18 from either Alfred Gabijan or Max Dagdagan counting.

The team standings:

CHAMPIONSHIP — Eastridge 293 (145-148), Manila Southwoods 274 (135-139), Tagaytay Highlands 250 (124-126), Del Monte 250 (120-130), Canlubang 234 (116-118), The Orchard 216 (110-106), Wack Wack 210 (104-106), Mt. Malindang 183 (107-76), Norcal FilAm 164 (77-87)

SPORTSWRITERS — Liloan (78-85-87) 250, Dole Kalsangi 226 (79-78-69), Davao City 225 (80-69-76), Paoay 220 (80-68-72), MSU 205 (68-65-72), FilAm Fairway Hawaii 200 (62-76-66), Filipino Golfers Association in Kuwait 200 (72-69-59), Baguio Country Club 198 (61-68-69), FilAm Burbank 195 (69-57-69), FilAm Sacramento 186 (67-60-59), Green Tee Club Riyadh 183 (55-71-57), Greenhills West 169 (45-64-60).