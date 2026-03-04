Quezon Police advocate for updated legislation vs repeat offenders

The Quezon City Police District expressed its plans of implementing a solution to combat repeat offenders from posting bail after being charged for their crimes this Wednesday.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio addressed pertinent crimes such as recent cases of “basag-kotse” and a robbery holdup case during a conference with the media at Camp Karingal in Quezon City.

He noted that some of the culprits involved in these recent cases had an extensive history of similar crimes under their record like alias “Eugene” who was the driver of the motorcycle used as a getaway vehicle in the “basag-kotse” incident on February 25, having 24 prior violations.

“Sa QCPD we have arrested 12,000 plus in 2025, 60 percent dun ay may repeat offenders. Hinihimay namin eh kung ano bang maganda,” he said.

“Siguro its high time na tignan namin, actually gumagawa na tayo ng proposed letter at kinukuha lang natin yung datos,” he added.

Out of the 27-year old Eugene’s many violations, 18 were incidents of Theft for his involvement in various “basag-kotse” crimes under the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV) system of the QCPD.