Quezon Police advocate for updated legislation vs repeat offenders

The Quezon City Police District expressed its plans of implementing a solution to combat repeat offenders from posting bail after being charged for their crimes this Wednesday.
Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio addressed pertinent crimes such as recent cases of “basag-kotse” and a robbery holdup case during a conference with the media at Camp Karingal in Quezon City.
He noted that some of the culprits involved in these recent cases had an extensive history of similar crimes under their record like alias “Eugene” who was the driver of the motorcycle used as a getaway vehicle in the “basag-kotse” incident on February 25, having 24 prior violations.
“Sa QCPD we have arrested 12,000 plus in 2025, 60 percent dun ay may repeat offenders. Hinihimay namin eh kung ano bang maganda,” he said.
“Siguro its high time na tignan namin, actually gumagawa na tayo ng proposed letter at kinukuha lang natin yung datos,” he added.
Out of the 27-year old Eugene’s many violations, 18 were incidents of Theft for his involvement in various “basag-kotse” crimes under the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV) system of the QCPD.
Along with him, his co-conspirators in alias “Jhon Allen,” “Jaymark,” and “Genel” were also arrested on March 2 and 3 as authorities said that they lived in a single compound in Tondo, Manila.
Police recovered the personal belongings of the victim from suspects which were said to have amounted to P75,000.
Silvio noted that his officials were also investigating a possible link between a similar incident that happened in Barangay 16, Caloocan City to the brother of 2nd District Congressman Edgar Erice on February 27.
“Meron tayong ginawa ngayon, lahat ng restaurant ay pinpuntahan nag-ooplan Bandilyo tayo sa labas. Kung mapapansin niyo we have placards nga na umiikot yung patrollers,” he explained.
Aside from these two cases, the chief of police added that they were actively investigating a holdup that happened at a jewelry store in Barangay Pasong Putik.
Silvio said that they currently have one of the six suspects in the crime in custody with probes launched on the others to have them be charged with the appropriate crimes.
He said that a total of P653,500 worth of jewelry was stolen from the shop as the suspects were in possession of firearms at the time of the incident.
In the CCTV footage of the robbery that the chief shared with the media, one of the suspects was said to have accidentally shot himself while trying to fix his pants.
Hospitals within Quezon City were said to have been alerted by officers to report any individuals who may be seeking medical assistance for a gunshot wound for interrogation.