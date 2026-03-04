SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PRO3 takes 35 provincial, 36 municipal wanted persons into custody

All 10 of PRO3’s Regional Top Ten Most Wanted Persons are now in custody, PRO3 confirmed. The suspects, facing charges including rape, sexual assault, and child pornography, were all arrested within just two days in March 2026.
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) on Wednesday said 71 wanted persons have been arrested across Central Luzon, following the arrest of all Regional Top Ten Most Wanted Persons in just two days.

PRO3 reported a 38.89 percent accomplishment rate for provincial-level targets, with 35 out of 90 suspects taken into custody. Nueva Ecija arrested all 10 of its declared wanted persons, while Tarlac, Bulacan, and Pampanga recorded 80 percent, 50 percent, and 50 percent ,completion rates respectively.

Municipal operations have so far apprehended 36 out of 828 targets, for a 4.35 percent rate.

“Our regional success shows our methods are effective, and we’re working to apply this same focus to every part of Central Luzon,” PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez said.

The manhunt efforts are part of the PNP’s nationwide campaign, with PRO3 working to sustain operations until all wanted individuals are accounted for.

