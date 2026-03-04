Port Town housing project in Manila to benefit 6,000 residents

A major public housing project is underway in Manila’s Port Area that aims to benefit more than 6,000 residents under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The Port Town Housing Project, led by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), will deliver 2,150 condominium-type units primarily intended for informal settler families. Five residential buildings are currently in different stages of construction.

The project is being implemented through a joint venture between Pag-IBIG Fund and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), a partnership designed to accelerate the delivery of housing units under the government’s flagship shelter program.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling recently inspected the project site to assess the progress of construction and ensure that quality standards are being followed.

“The collaboration of our key shelter agencies through joint venture agreements is meant to further speed up and improve the implementation of the Expanded 4PH Program in line with President Marcos Jr.’s directive,” Aliling said.

“The purpose of this inspection is to ensure completion timelines and high construction quality. We carefully examined each building and immediately identified issues that could cause delays,” he added.

Aliling said the department is exploring similar joint venture arrangements with other government housing agencies to expand access to affordable housing.

“In accordance with president Marcos Jr.’s directive, we are intensifying the implementation of housing projects to hasten their completion. At the same time, it is clear that the quality of each unit must not be sacrificed. We are pursuing faster completion while strictly ensuring compliance with our construction standards,” he said.