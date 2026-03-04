Philippines, South Korea sign new defense, veterans agreements

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Wednesday announced that the Philippines and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have formalized two significant agreements aimed at enhancing defense capabilities and honoring the enduring legacy of war veterans.

DND Assistant Secretary Arsenio R. Andolong said the agreements were finalized during the state visit of ROK President Lee Jae Myung to the Philippines on 3 March.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomed several memoranda of understanding across key sectors, including defense acquisitions and veterans cooperation, as part of ongoing initiatives to further strengthen bilateral relations under the Philippines–ROK Strategic Partnership.

One of the agreements is the renewal of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of patriots and veterans affairs, signed by Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and ROK Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul.

The MOU seeks to enhance tribute initiatives for Filipino Korean War veterans, promote exchanges among their descendants, and strengthen the administrative capacities of veterans affairs institutions in both countries.

Andolong said the DND also signed Amendment Number 2 to the Implementing Arrangement between the DND and the ROK’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration concerning the procurement of defense materials.

The amendment was signed by DND Undersecretary for Acquisition and Resource Management Salvador Melchor B. Mison Jr. and ROK Minister of DAPA Lee Yong Cheol.

The amendment provides support from the ROK in the procurement and maintenance of defense materials, further advancing the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

With the Philippines and South Korea marking the 77th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Andolong said the initiatives reinforce the elevated strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said the strengthened cooperation is grounded in shared history, mutual commitment and common values, and contributes to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.