Based on reports of early March 2026, Malacañang has dismissed recent allegations by purported former Marines of systemic corruption — including alleged cash deliveries to officials — as a “lousy script” and part of a broader “destabilization plot.”

Independent voices, however, are taking the issue seriously.

Some groups, such as the Iglesia ni Cristo, have raised concerns over the tendency to dismiss serious allegations as “destabilization plots” and have called for a full investigation into the claims, emphasizing that such allegations involve the plunder of public funds. The issue of the massive flood control projects anomaly is totally unresolved. The whole truth must be told to the people. They demand it.

The situation has created a tense atmosphere, with public perception divided between those who believe the corruption claims and those who trust the government narrative of a destabilization plot.

Other reactions:

1. House of Representatives: House officials have dismissed the claims as politically motivated, aimed at discrediting the Quad Committee.

2. Department of National Defense: Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. previously advised ignoring such reports, calling them “information operations” or “agitations.”

Here is a breakdown of the current situation regarding these allegations and the Palace’s response.

Recent allegations and destabilization claims:

1. The “Bagman” Allegations: In late February 2026, attorney Levito Baligod presented 18 individuals as former Marines who claimed to have acted as “bagmen” or couriers, delivering a total of P805 billion in kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects to top officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

2. Palace Response: Malacanang Press Officer Claire Castro dismissed these claims, calling them “lousy scriptwriting” that is “not polished” and contains falsehoods.

3. Destabilization Allegation: The Palace has linked these claims to a continuing “destabilization plot” intended to unseat President Marcos, noting that the individuals involved are “the same people” behind previous, similar accusations.

4. AFP Position: The Armed Forces of the Philippines has rejected such “malicious narratives” as “baseless” and “unfounded.”

Key Development and Context

1. Credibility Concerns: The Philippine Navy stated that four of the 18 individuals presented as former Marines were never in the service, while others were discharged. Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed skepticism regarding the credibility of their affidavit and the signatures.

2. Investigation Status: The Office of the Ombudsman confirmed it received the affidavit and will “carefully assess” it, reminding the public that it should not be used as a political arena.

3. Previous Scandals: These allegations follow a series of reports since 2024 regarding irregularities in the flood control projects and systemic corruption in public works.

4. Economic Sabotage: Amid these allegations President Marcos has expressed anger over “non-existent” projects, such as a P55-million river wall in Bulacan, and indicated that the government is filing charges of economic sabotage against the contractors.

While the Palace and the security forces continue to frame their accusations as plots designed to destabilize the administration, the claims themselves have triggered investigations into high-level corruption allegations, with the Palace calling on the Department of Justice and National Bureau of Investigation to build cases against those “spreading fake news.”

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com