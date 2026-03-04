Malacañang denounces objectification of women after Bong Suntay remarks

Malacañang on Wednesday called for respect and dignity in public discourse following the controversial remarks of a Quezon City lawmaker who referenced actress Anne Curtis during a congressional hearing, drawing criticism amid the celebration of Women’s Month.

In a Palace press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro stressed that women deserve respect and should not be reduced to subjects of vulgar remarks or sexualized fantasies disguised as compliments.

The controversy stemmed from remarks made by Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay during the House Committee on Justice hearing on the third impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

During the hearing, Suntay cited actress Anne Curtis while discussing Duterte’s earlier remark that she was a “designated survivor.”

Suntay, who later asked forgiveness from Curtis on Wednesday, compared Duterte’s statement to an instance when he saw the actress in a hotel, saying he felt “inside heat” and imagined “what can transpire.”

Asked about the issue, Castro underscored that women should be guided, uplifted and honored, and not treated as objects of crude imagination.

“Hindi kami babae lang — babae kami...This is empowering women to empower all women,” Castro said.

Castro further emphasized the administration’s stance on upholding respect for women, particularly in public conversations.

“Kababaihan, hindi dapat ginagawang paksa ng bastos na pananalita. Let us end the culture of objectifying women. Ang kababaihan ay ginagabayan, inaangat, ginagalang at hindi ginagawang paksa ng malaswang pagpapantasya na ipagmamalaki pa sa publiko,” she stressed.

Castro, a lawyer, also warned against the persistence of attitudes that normalize verbal harassment and sexual objectification.

“Na dapat pa raw na ituring na compliment kapag ginawan ng kalaswaan sa isip ng isang lalaki… at dapat pang ipagpasalamat ito ng isang babae,” she pointed out. “Nabubuhay tayo sa lipunang kumikilala, gumagalang, nag-aangat at nagbibigay ng lakas sa kababaihan.”