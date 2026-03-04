Laudit, Camacho conquer Pasay leg

The golden year of the National MILO Marathon kicked off with the Pasay leg at the SM Mall of Asia Arena over the weekend with Roy Laudit and Maricar Camacho emerging victorious in the 21K division.

The Pasay leg serves as the official start of the 2026 National MILO Marathon race calendar, celebrating 50 years of the Philippines’ iconic grassroots running series aimed to develop discipline, teamwork, and grit to ignite every Filipino runner.

Roy Laudit ruled the 21K race with a time of one hour, nine minutes and 34 seconds followed by Dickyias Mendioro (1:09:51), and James Darrel Orduña (1:11:10). In the women’s half-marathon, perennial podium finisher Maricar Camacho stood on top with a time of 1:27:39. She was followed by Arlyn Joyce Akangan (1:30:57) and Yahchevah Daligdig (1:34:23).

For their efforts, Laudit and Camacho qualified for the National Finals.

In the 10K category, Bong Sentillas was at the head of the pack with a time of 33:21, followed by Joel Orogan (33:35), and Drian Latagan (37:01). In the distaff side, Decerie Encomio finished first with a time of 42:03, followed by Jo Punay (45:08), and Mary Joys San Juan (51:38).

In the 5K race, Noli Torre led runners with a time of 17:16. Reyniel Abiel was only seven seconds behind, logging 17:23. Third placer Jerico Cadag was also just seconds away with a time of 17:29.

Meanwhile, Asia Paraase stood on top in the women’s side with a time of 20:18, followed by Mary Jane Pagayon (21:22), and Bernadette Sales (23:42).

The race, organized by RUNRIO, was made possible with partners Philippine Sports Commission, Department of Education, and the Philippine Olympic Committee.