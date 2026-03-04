JV resists calls to name senators facing ethics raps; warns of premature judgment

Senate Ethics Committee Chair JV Ejercito on Wednesday resisted calls to disclose the complete list of senators, aside from himself, facing ethics complaints, warning of premature public condemnation.

“I cannot divulge the names of the senators, not unless the committee already finds sufficient grounds for those senators subject to complaint,” he said in a briefing shortly after the panel held its first executive session.

“It will be unfair if the complaints or allegations were frivolous, then [we] will be feasted on by the media, social media, and the public,” the chair added.

At present, six ethics complaints are pending before the committee, the highest number of cases filed against senators so far.

It has been previously reported that those subject to compant include Ejercito himself, Senators Chiz Escudero, Risa Hontiveros, and Bato de la Rosa, whose case stemmed from his continued absence since November. However, Ejercito remained mum on the identity of their two colleagues.

Ejercito, however, clarified that the decision was not made unilaterally, but a consensus reached by the committee members. He also rejected insinuations of an “internal agreement” or the deliberate dismissal of cases, noting that the majority and minority have equal representation in the committee.

The panel is comprised of seven members: three each from the majority and the minority, and the chair.

Panel members, including Ejercito, have already signified their intent to inhibit should the committee find merit of their respective cases.

Sanctions that could be imposed against a lawmaker found guilty of any charges include, among others, suspension without pay and expulsion. The panel can only recommend charges against a Senate member, and the whole body must adopt the committee report in plenary.

All subsequent hearings will be held in an executive session, according to Ejercito, adding that this is to prevent “damaging” the reputation of the senators.

“Because it would be unfair if, for example, [the complaints] were dismissed but damage would have already been done,” he stressed.

“In the end, even if the case is dismissed, they will be feasted on, especially in this day of social media, it’s very quickly. Within a second, once reputation can be ruined,”

The ethics complaint against Ejercito accuses him of “grossly neglecting” a similar case lodged against Escudero involving a P35 million campaign donation from one of the top government contractors for flood control projects.

Meanwhile, pro-Duterte lawyers Ferdinand Topacio, Manuelito Luna, and Jacinto Paras accused Hontiveros of “witness tampering” involving a Senate witness, Michael Maurillo, who recanted his statements against alleged “abuses” on the premises of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, founded by televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.