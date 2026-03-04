Iloilo City monitors 551 OFWs in Middle East red zone areas

ILOILO CITY — At least 551 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Iloilo City are currently being closely monitored in identified “red zone” areas in the Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions, the city’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO) reported.

Gabriel Felix Umadhay, head of the Public Employment Service Office Iloilo City, said the data is based on partial records as of March 4 and covers residents officially acknowledged by their barangays and previously profiled by PESO before migrating.

Of the total number:

192 are in Saudi Arabia

159 in the United Arab Emirates

65 in Kuwait

62 in Bahrain

38 in Qatar

19 in Israel

11 in Oman

4 in Jerusalem

1 in Lebanon

Umadhay clarified that only 106 OFWs have been successfully profiled and confirmed to be in good condition, while 441 cases are still undergoing verification.

Four OFWs have already expressed their intention to return home after losing their jobs due to the continuing tensions in the region.

He emphasized that monitoring efforts are focused on workers located in areas categorized as red or war zones, particularly those exposed to missile attacks.

The PESO chief assured families that the city government continues to coordinate closely with affected workers and their relatives to consolidate data and ensure timely assistance if necessary.

OFWs and their families may also reach out through the official Facebook page of PESO Iloilo City for updates and support.