Comelec suspends overseas voter registration in Israel, Iran amid conflict

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday suspended overseas voter registration in Israel and Iran due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In an advisory, the poll body said the suspension in Israel was based on Israeli government policies that temporarily halted consular services of foreign posts, including the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, until 7 March 2026.

As a result, voter registration for overseas Filipinos in Israel has also been suspended.

In Iran, voter registration has likewise been halted “until further notice” following the advice of the Philippine Embassy in Tehran.

Despite the suspension in the two countries, Comelec said consular services and voter registration activities in other Middle East countries remain available.

“The Commission on Elections once again strongly advises our fellow Filipinos in the Middle East to remain vigilant and stay informed about the situation in their respective regions,” the poll body said.

It also warned Filipinos to be cautious of false or misleading information.

“Be cautious of false or misleading information and rely only on credible sources,” Comelec added.

Overseas voter registration for the 2028 national elections began on 1 December 2025 and is scheduled to run until 30 September 2027.

Data show that around 2.5 million Filipinos are working and residing in the Middle East. Of this number, at least 1,400 have already signified their intention to return to the Philippines following a series of air strikes reported in the region since 28 February.

Earlier, the Department of Migrant Workers clarified that there is no mass repatriation yet but assured the public that the government is ready to assist overseas Filipino workers should the situation in the region worsen.