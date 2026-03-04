Bulacan launches ULIRAN family program for parents, scholars

The provincial government of Bulacan launched the Understanding and Loving Interactions are Rewarding and Nurturing (ULIRAN) Family Movement on Monday, aiming to strengthen family relationships and promote responsible parenthood among government employees and scholars’ families.

The program was formally introduced at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium and is expected to benefit employees of the Provincial Government as well as parents of provincial government scholars.

According to provincial officials, the initiative was recommended by the Panlalawigang Komisyon para sa Kababaihan ng Bulacan (PKKB) and is designed to reinforce family values while equipping parents and young people with life skills needed to build responsible and resilient communities.

Officials said the program highlights the importance of strengthening families as the foundation of society amid growing social challenges.

Once fully approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, the ULIRAN Family Movement will be implemented through a structured training program.

Participants will first undergo a one-day family forum and orientation, followed by three levels of training of trainers focusing on relational development, adolescent development and community engagement.

The modules will cover topics such as strengthening parent-child relationships, effective communication, self-esteem and discipline, adolescent sexual and reproductive health, protection from risks, life skills planning, responsible fatherhood, couple relationships, gender awareness and the role of families in community building.

PKKB Chairperson Dr. Eva Fajardo said the initiative seeks to address growing concerns affecting youth and communities.

“Ilulunsad po natin ang ULIRAN Family Movement upang patatagin ang pamilya ng bawat isa at ibalik ang boses ng mga magulang at anak sa loob ng tahanan,” Fajardo said.

Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando also urged various sectors to support the program and help build stronger families across the province.

“Palagi pong naka suporta ang Provincial Government sa mga programang magpapalakas ng bawat pamilya at matutulungan ang mga magulang at kabataan na maging responsable at maayos ang ugnayan sa pamilya para sa matibay na pundasyon ng bawat komunidad. Handa po ang Bulacan sa tuluy-tuloy na pag-unlad,” Fernando said.