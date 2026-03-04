Brownlee: Size doesn’t matter

Barangay Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee remains unfazed despite having a size disadvantage against taller and heftier imports brought in by the opposition for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

Listed at 6-foot-7, Brownlee is dwarfed by giants tapped as reinforcements as teams took advantage of the mid-season tournament’s unrestricted height for imports.

The three-time Best Import winner will be contending with the likes of 7-foot-3 Bol Bol of defending champion TNT, seven-footer reinforcements Kylor Kelly of Converge and Mubasha Ali of Terrafirma, 6-foot-11 muscles Marcus Lee of San Miguel Beer and Daniel Ochefu of Blackwater, and 7-foot-6 Sam Deguara of guest team the Macau Black Bears.

Brownlee admitted it won’t be an easy run, aiming for the title the Kings last won three years ago, but for a man playing for the same club for a decade now, it’s a welcome challenge.

“Man, yeah. Well, it’s always been tough, you know, to win in the PBA in my opinion. You know, I think over the years, there’s been a lot of great imports that came. And this conference, definitely no different especially the height,” Brownlee said Tuesday night when he dropped by to watch the Premier Volleyball League at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

For the six-time PBA champion, the influx of big men as imports will not only add flavor to the tournament but will also draw curiosity and interest from the fans.

“But I think it’s going to be fun to see, especially for the fans, seeing a lot of tall guys, over seven feet tall playing in the PBA,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be fun for the fans and it’s going to be exciting.”

The Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player is looking forward to Ginebra’s redemption campaign after the Kings came up short in last year’s finals against TNT, bannered by import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Although a little bit banged up after playing for Meralco in the East Asia Super League and in Gilas’ back-to-back losses at home in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Brownlee said he’s good to go.

“I’m getting ready. You know, luckily, I got in good shape. You know, I was playing with Meralco and then the Gilas. So, you know, it’s good to get some games. I’m ready,” he said.

“Just a lot of tough competition out there. There’s a lot of big guys. So, you know, I know it’s going to be tough. But I’m ready for the challenge.”

Ginebra opens its campaign against the Macau Black Bears on 20 March at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. MARK ESCARLOTE