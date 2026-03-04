Boracay outfalls pass initial water quality tests

ILOILO CITY — Water quality tests conducted in major outfalls on Boracay Island showed results within acceptable standards for key physical parameters, authorities reported.

The Environmental Management Bureau Region VI (EMB-6) Ambient Water Quality Monitoring Team, together with the Boracay Island Water Quality Management and Conservation Area (BIWQMACA), carried out a two-day sampling activity covering Bulabog Outfall 1, Malabunot Outfall 2, Bulabog Drainage Outfall, and Lugutan Outfall.

Based on on-site physical monitoring, Dissolved Oxygen (DO), temperature, and pH levels in all sampled sites were found to be compliant with water quality standards under their respective classifications.

Other parameters tested included Total Suspended Solids (TSS), color, and fecal coliform concentration. Water samples for these indicators have been forwarded to the laboratory for further analysis.

Authorities said the quarterly sampling forms part of ongoing monitoring efforts to ensure environmental compliance and guide sustainable development initiatives on the island.

EMB-6 and BIWQMACA continue to conduct regular water quality assessments to safeguard Boracay’s coastal and drainage systems.