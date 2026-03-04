Abante: Duterte impeachment ‘Not a joke'

The House Committee on Justice was urged by Bienvenido Abante Jr. of Manila on Wednesday to treat the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte with the utmost seriousness, saying the allegations raised in the complaint must not be trivialized.

Abante told his colleagues during the hearing, as he defended the fourth impeachment complaint he endorsed against the vice president, “Hindi po ito biro. This is not a joke.”

Abante, who chairs the House Committee on Human Rights, said the Constitution places accountability at the center of public service.

“The Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines begins with a simple but powerful principle: public office is a public trust,” he said.

“Hindi ito slogan. Hindi ito dekorasyon sa ating mga dokumento. Ito ang pundasyon ng ating demokrasya.”

He stressed that impeachment exists precisely to ensure that public officials remain accountable to the people and the Constitution.

“In a democracy, leaders are accountable to the people. In a democracy, no official—no matter how powerful—is above the Constitution,” Abante said.

The proceedings are not about personalities or political factions but about whether serious allegations against a sitting Vice President deserve full constitutional examination, Abante said.

“Let me be very clear: this proceeding is not about personalities. It is not about political factions,” he said.

“And it is certainly not about the political ambitions of someone who will run two years from now—it is about her responsibilities to the nation because of the office she occupies today.”

The Manila solon explained that the complaint raises several grounds for impeachment, including issues involving transparency in financial disclosures, alleged misuse of public funds, and acts that may constitute betrayal of public trust.

“Our Constitution requires public officials to disclose their assets through their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth—what we call the SALN,” he said.

“Because the Filipino people deserve to know that those who serve them are not secretly enriching themselves.”

The complaint also cites findings from the Commission on Audit regarding the use of confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, where Duterte previously served as secretary.

Abante said more than ₱612 million in confidential funds were placed under Duterte’s authority across the two offices.

“And one particular transaction has raised serious questions: ₱125 million allegedly encashed and liquidated within just eleven days in December 2022,” he said.

“Eleven days, Madam Chair. These are not small accounting errors. Hindi po ito biro. This is not a joke,” Abante added.

Abante also pointed to statements attributed to the Vice President about having spoken to someone about killing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez if something were to happen to her—remarks that were later described as a joke.

He said that, to be honest, threatening the life of the Head of State is not something that can be brushed aside as humor, adding, “Hindi po ito biro. This is not a joke.”

The solon said that impeachment is distinct from criminal proceedings and serves a constitutional purpose.

“Criminal courts determine guilt and punishment,” he said. “But impeachment answers a different question: Is this official still fit to hold the trust of the Filipino people?”

“Our duty here is simple—not to convict, not to condemn—but to determine whether these allegations deserve the full process that the Constitution provides.”

“If we proceed with fairness, sobriety, and respect for due process,” Abante added, “we affirm that in the Philippines, the Constitution still reigns supreme—and that no one, not even the Vice President, is above the law.”