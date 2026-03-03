Visayan Sea reopens after 3-month closed season

ILOILO CITY — The Visayan Sea officially reopened to fishing on 19 February, marking the end of the three-month annual closed season for herrings, mackerels, and sardines that ran from 15 November 2025, to 15 February 2026.

The ceremonial lifting, led by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 6 (BFAR 6) in partnership with local government units of Carles, Iloilo, and other agencies, covered fishing areas in Capiz, Iloilo, Cebu, and Negros Occidental. The closure aimed to protect pelagic species during peak spawning and support the long-term recovery of fish stocks.

“Technology strengthens governance, but it must be paired with cooperation on the ground. By temporarily halting fishing, we allow spawning and stock recovery. We are not just protecting fish—we are protecting livelihoods, productivity, and food security,” said BFAR 6 Regional Director Remia Aparri.

BFAR reported that the closure combined strict enforcement with extensive information campaigns to encourage voluntary compliance. During the three months, authorities conducted 74 joint information and education activities, supported by 26 social media and radio engagements reaching more than 2.07 million stakeholders.

Enforcement operations were also intensified. Authorities carried out 461 joint seaborne patrols and 257 land-based operations, including market inspections, landing denials, and portside boardings. While no violations of the closure were recorded, enforcement efforts led to the apprehension of 95 fishing vessels, 9 administrative cases, 6 criminal cases, and 31 municipal ordinance violations.

“Management is a shared responsibility. From commercial waters managed by BFAR to municipal waters under LGU jurisdiction, everyone must work together,” Aparri added.

As fishing resumes, BFAR reminded fisherfolk to comply with regulations, including proper vessel registration, use of legal fishing gears, and respect for municipal waters and marine protected areas. Local governments were also urged to strengthen enforcement, conduct information campaigns, and establish marine protected zones.

The Visayan Sea remains one of the most productive fishing grounds in the Philippines, supporting over 200,000 registered municipal fisherfolk and contributing significantly to national food security.

“The Visayan Sea is vast, vital, and vulnerable. But with science, cooperation, and discipline, it is also sustainable. As we reopen the waters, let’s fish responsibly so future generations can continue to benefit from its abundance,” Aparri said.