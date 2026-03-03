UPDATE: Two dead, three injured in Pilillan helicopter crash

As of 10:00am, two passengers have died while three are confirmed injured after a civilian helicopter crashed at Upper Barak, Barangay Quisao in Pilillan Town, Rizal on March 3, 2026.

According to Mayor John Masinsin, the said helicopter crashed at the said area around 7:27am, with rescue teams arriving at the site around 7:40am.

He added that initial reports showed that the five passengers include two foreign nationals. The crashed initially left one passenger dead, two critically injured and two with minor injuries and are in stable conditions.

In an updated post, the mayor confirmed that one of the critically injured passengers has passed away despite being rushed to the Rizal Provincial Hospital in Morong. One of the two passengers who suffered minor injuries is awaiting transport.

Masinsin thanked Tanay Mayor RM Tanjuatco for the additional ambulance and extrication team.

He added that two patients are currently at the Rizal Provincial Hospital in Morong and 1 is in RPH Binangonan.

“May assigned unit narin po tayo per patient para mas madali nating ma monitor ang kanilang condition at macoordinate ng maayos sa kanilang mga kamag-anak. Nasa site po ang hepe ng ating kapulisan at ang ating mga emergency responders at kawani ng Brgy,” he added.