Sara urges public to rethink motorcades amid fuel hike

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, 3 March, appealed to Filipinos to reconsider organizing motorcades and vehicle caravans as a form of protest amid the recent rise in fuel prices.

"These events not only lead to higher fuel costs but also worsen air pollution and increase traffic congestion, causing significant inconvenience to everyone," Duterte said in a statement.

"While I fully understand the desire to gather and express anger against the administration or show support to former President Rodrigo Duterte, it is, however, more important to be mindful of how these activities impact others and the environment," the Vice President added.

She encouraged the public to consider “exploring alternative ways to come together that are less disruptive and more sustainable, since we have a long way to go in making the world listen to the failures of government administration in the Philippines."

"At the same time, we must confront the crisis of loss of jobs of OFWs [overseas Filipino workers] coming home, as well as the sharp increase in the cost of food and other essential commodities," Duterte added.

The Vice President also called on local government units to permanently ban motorcades and vehicle caravans, whether for celebrations, festivals or political purposes.

"Let us all do our part to keep our roads and our country safer, cleaner, and more efficient for everyone," she said.