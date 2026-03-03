PNP: No work, class suspension over security threats

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. debunked early Wednesday morning the circulating social media post claiming a nationwide work and class suspension on 4 to 6 March, due to an alleged security threat.

Nartatez said the social media post has no official basis and did not originate from any authorized government agency.

"At present, there is no verified security threat that would warrant such an advisory. The PNP remains in close coordination with concerned agencies to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order," the top cop said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

"We urge the public to remain calm and rely only on announcements released through official government channels. The deliberate spread of false information that causes unnecessary alarm is addressed under existing laws and will be dealt with accordingly," Nartatez added.

He said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group "is monitoring the source of this misleading post," and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.

"We remind everyone to verify before sharing. Let us work together to prevent misinformation from disrupting public order," Nartatez stressed.