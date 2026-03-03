Petron nets P15.6B in record 2025 performance

Petron Corp. capped 2025 with a net income of P15.6 billion, soaring 84 percent from P8.5 billion in 2024.

The country’s lone fuel refiner said Tuesday that the performance was fueled by higher domestic sales, improved refinery output in the Philippines and Malaysia, and lower financing costs thanks to smarter cash management.

Based on its stock exchange disclosure, the company sold 113.4 million barrels across the Philippines and Malaysia, up 3 percent from 110 million barrels in 2024.

Petron held its ground in the competitive local market, while Malaysian sales stayed steady despite changes to government-regulated fuel prices.

Even as global crude prices fell, with Dubai crude averaging $69 per barrel—a 13 percent drop from 2024—Petron’s operating income climbed 28 percent to P37.3 billion from P29.2 billion.

“Despite external challenges, we achieved growth across the business and emerged stronger in an unpredictable market,” Petron President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

“Our historic performance in 2025 highlights the resilience of our strategy, which not only sustains our growth but also defies industry trends.

We will continue to strengthen our supply chain, strategically expand our footprint, and make a more meaningful contribution to nation-building as we continue to solidify our leadership position in the industry.”

According to the Department of Energy, Petron increased its market share in the Philippines to 27.8 percent in the first half of 2025, up from 25 percent in 2024, and held a dominant 25.1 percent share in the LPG sector.